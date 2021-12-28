COVID-19 shuts down University of Hawaii men’s hoops indefinitely

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball program is being shuttered for an indefinite period because of COVID-19 issues. Read more

The decision pauses team-related activities and forces the cancellation of the Rainbow Warriors’ Big West opener against UC Davis on Thursday in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. With the New Year’s Day game against UC Riverside also canceled because of COVID issues involving the Highlanders’ program, the ’Bows’ league-opening homestand has been wiped out.

According to the new Big West interpretation, both cancellations have been deemed “no contests” and will not count in the teams’ records.

Last week Wednesday, UH announced center Mate Colina had entered the health-safety protocol and would not play in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. On Friday, the ’Bows withdrew from Saturday’s final round of the Diamond Head Classic after two more players tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, there were more positive test results, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

UH declined to confirm the number of positive cases or how many players were sidelined because of contact tracing. Every member of the men’s basketball program, including coaches and support staff, has been fully vaccinated since May. No member has been hospitalized because of this outbreak.

“The vaccinations may have, in some cases, prevented positives,” head coach Eran Ganot said. “But if there were positives, (vaccinations) prevented severe symptoms. That’s the important thing, to make sure everybody continues to do everything they can, and go from there.”

The length of the shutdown has not been determined. The players with positive results have been placed in quarantine. The players who did not test positive have been separated and are following the medical team’s guidelines. Following health standards, players with symptoms are in quarantine for 10 days; asymptomatic players can be released from isolation after five days.

Ganot said the focus has been on the players’ health.

“That’s our No. 1 job, not even close,” Ganot said. “The guys have been great. We’re following the process. We’re communicating. We’re transparent. We’re doing everything we can.”

Ganot said the team members obeyed safety protocols. “At the end of the day, did we do everything in our power?” Ganot said. “Absolutely. And sometimes you can do that and something like this can happen. We’ve been fortunate to be somewhat devoid of any issues for a long stretch, and now we’re in one. … You can do everything right and still have some cases you see everywhere in the country.”

UH announced that season-tickets holders will be given the option to receive a prorated refund or credit for any home games canceled this season. Individual-game ticket purchasers will receive a refund or the choice to exchange for another regular-season game. For details, call (808) 956-4482.