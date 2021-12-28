COVID-19 shuts down University of Hawaii men’s hoops indefinitely
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot looks on from the sideline during a game on Nov. 10.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree