‘Iolani took a break, Konawaena made a trek to the desert, and now the two are no longer joined at the top of the rankings.

‘Iolani (3-2, 0-0 ILH) collected eight of the 10 first-place votes to reclaim sole possession of the top ranking in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Konawaena, which was 2-2 in the Nike Tournament of Champions last week, has the other two first-place votes.

One of ‘Iolani’s losses was to ‘Iolani Classic champion Archbishop Mitty, 62-52. Mitty is currently ranked No. 14 in MaxPreps’ California state rankings. After winning two games at the TOC, Konawaena lost to St. Ignatius, 53-40. St. Ignatius is ranked No. 10 in the same MaxPreps California rankings.

Despite a torrent of injuries, Maryknoll (5-2) remains at No. 3. Punahou leaped over Kamehameha to the No. 4 spot. Maui, Lahainaluna, Waiakea, Kahuku and Hilo round out the Top 10.

Girls Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (8) (3-2, 0-0 ILH) 98 1-T

2. Konawaena (2) (2-2, 0-0 BIIF) 92 1-T

3. Maryknoll (5-2, 0-0 ILH) 71 3

4. Punahou (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 59 6

5. Kamehameha (1-2, 0-0 ILH) 58 5

6. Maui (5-1, 3-0 MIL) 53 8

7. Lahainaluna (2-3, 1-1 MIL) 45 4

8. Waiakea (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 29 9

9. Kahuku (1-0, 0-0 OIA East) 25 7

10. Hilo (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 17 10