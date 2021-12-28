Receivers coach leaves after 1 season with Hawaii for Georgia Southern

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the second year in a row, the University of Hawaii football team is in search of a new receivers coach. Read more

For the second year in a row, the University of Hawaii football team is in search of a new receivers coach.

Marcus Davis, who joined UH this year, has been hired to coach Georgia Southern’s receivers. Clay Helton, who was USC’s head coach for more than six seasons through this past Sept. 13, was named to lead Georgia Southern last month.

“Marcus knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, having played in the SEC at Auburn,” Helton said in a statement posted on the Eagles’ web site. “He has also served as an assistant for Auburn, Florida State and Hawaii during his coaching career and has helped produce impressive receiving units wherever he has been. Growing up in Florida and having the majority of his college career in the Southeast, Marcus was a perfect addition for us when it comes to recruiting. The energy, passion for the game and knowledge he brings to the position will no doubt take our receiving unit to elite standards.”

At UH, Davis helped in the development of Nick Mardner and Calvin Turner. Mardner caught 46 passes for 913 yards and five touchdowns. Turner, who turned down an opportunity to apply for the 2021 NFL Draft, amassed 1,523 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns as a slot receiver, wideout, running back, wildcat quarterback and returner. Mardner entered the transfer portal last week. Turner completed his UH eligibility and is preparing to play in the East-West Shrine Game.

For UH’s final two games of the regular season, Davis moved from the coaches’ booth to the sideline, where he received calls from offensive coordinator Bo Graham, signaled plays, and provided on-field guidance to quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and the receivers. The Warriors averaged 44 points and 512.5 yards in victories over Colorado State and Wyoming.

In February, receivers coach Brennan Marion left UH after a season to join Pittsburgh’s staff. Three days ago, Orangebloods reported Marion is a candidate to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas.