CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

OIA girls: Kaimuki at Kalani, 6:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.; McKinley at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Anuenue at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Waianae at Radford, 6:30 p.m.; Nanakuli at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.; Waialua at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No local sporting events scheduled