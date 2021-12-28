Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL OIA girls: Kaimuki at Kalani, 6:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.; McKinley at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Anuenue at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Waianae at Radford, 6:30 p.m.; Nanakuli at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.; Waialua at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell at Aiea, 6:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY No local sporting events scheduled Previous Story State football champion Kahuku is unanimous No. 1 after impressive win over Saint Louis