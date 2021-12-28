Sony Open moving forward while watching latest COVID surge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Planning for next month’s Sony Open in Hawaii continues while tournament officials keep a close watch on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Read more

About three weeks out from the tournament, the work to prepare Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour’s annual stop on Oahu is moving forward with plans to welcome fans back to the event. After being held without spectators last January, contingency plans are also in the works in the event of changes to state or city guidelines.

“We’re planning for a full event and we’ve got mitigation procedures in place,” said Corbett Kalama, president of Friends of Hawaii Charities, the tournament host.

Kalama noted, “Right now everything is full-bore ahead. We’re building bleachers and the whole bit.”

The PGA Tour’s first full-field event of 2022 is scheduled for Jan. 13-16. Kevin Na won the tournament title on a quiet course last January with only a group of tournament volunteers gathered around the 18th green to applaud his final putt.

Kalama said last month the tournament would “adhere to all the regulations and requirements that the CDC puts out and the state and counties require of us,” in having spectators back on site for the 2022 event.

According to the tournament website, admission to the grounds will require proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of entry, along with a photo ID. Masks are required whether indoors or outdoors except while eating or drinking.

Kalama said the tournament has partnered with Hawaii Pacific Health and Project Vision Hawaii to help verify the vaccinations or tests at the course.

“From a health-care standpoint you just can’t not put your best effort forward,” Kalama said. “So we’re working with the health centers and certified people to do the verification … and making sure we’re doing it the right way.”

Kalama said Sony Open officials are also in “constant discussion” with their peers running the Sentry Tournament of Champions set for Jan. 6-9 at Kapalua, and the Champions Tour’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai set for Jan. 21-23.