Hawaii losing ‘irreplaceable’ shore defender when Sam Lemmo retires
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sam Lemmo is retiring Friday after a 30-year career protecting private and public land in Hawaii as head of the state Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree