Hawaii’s latest COVID-19 surge is touching off labor shortages

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering in Waipahu closed Monday and doesn’t plan to reopen until Jan. 19, citing safety concerns due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide. Tanioka’s said it would fill preexisting orders for curbside pickup. A man walked by the shuttered storefront on Tuesday.

Amid surging infection counts as the COVID-19 threat is poised to enter its third year, pandemic fatigue is mounting for Hawaii’s workers and businesses. Read more

