Hawaii News

New COVID-19 treatment options show promise but are in short supply in Hawaii

  • By Sophie Cocke and Allison Schaefers scocke@staradvertiser.com aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • MERCK & CO. VIA AP An image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication molnupiravir.

  • PFIZER VIA AP An image provided by Pfizer in October shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills.

Early treatment options for COVID-19 have become increasingly promising as a means to keep people at high risk of developing severe illness out of the hospital and from dying, but their availability in Hawaii is in short supply. Read more

