CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kaimuki, 4 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Kailua at Farrington, 7 p.m.; Kalani at Castle, 7 p.m. OIA East girls: Kailua at Farrington, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani at Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Kahuku at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m.; Kalani at Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Farrington at McKinley, 6:30 p.m.; Kaiser at Anuenue, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.; Radford at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

BIIF

Girls’ Varsity

Hawaii Prep 56, Ka’u 7