comscore UC Davis cancels Saturday’s game with Rainbow Wahine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UC Davis cancels Saturday’s game with Rainbow Wahine

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s game at UC Davis on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Aggies program, the schools announced on Tuesday. Read more

Television and radio - Dec. 28, 2021

