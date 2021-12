Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Talk about people being naughty when Santa’s looking the other way. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources reported one woman throwing rocks into Lake Waiau atop Mauna Kea, a place considered sacred to Hawaiians.

Maybe that’s a one-off. But there’s also DLNR’s warning against burning Christmas trees at the Kaneohe Bay sandbar, another sacred spot called Ahu O Laka.

Apparently hauling trees to the sandbar by boat and burning them is a thing. So is reporting incidents: 808-643-3567.