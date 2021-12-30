Editorial: New tax offsets upkeep at visited sites

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The new county hotel tax still stings a bit, Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO John De Fries said on the Star- Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast Wednesday. Some execs worry about reactions from guests who booked trips, pre-tax enactment, and are traveling now.

But seeing clean parks and bathrooms will help.

“When those monies that are being collected are being spent in areas that improve the community experience and the visitor experience, I believe we’ll all get past the immediate shock of the added 3%,” he added.