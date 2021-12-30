Editorial: Urgent push for COVID testing, boosters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s happened to most adults over the two-year ordeal of this global pandemic. You’ve gone somewhere, and was less than careful about it. You worry then about passing on the virus to someone vulnerable at the next event around the corner.

Because tests were unavailable, or expensive, or with lines so long it became impractical, you end up staying away from that event, or that friend. Or you don’t, and just worry about any possible consequences.

There is finally a push to increase testing availability, and delivery on that promise couldn’t be more urgent. The omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused positive cases to skyrocket. It is so much more infectious than previous strains that the case count is likely to stay alarmingly high for some time.

What will it take to manage this? The one-two punch of promoting booster shots and vastly expanding the capacity for regular testing.

Hawaii is working on improvements, but success will require the federal government to come through with production of test kits and materials — and everyone learning how and when to use them effectively. Timing tests to hit a peak in detectable virus, and then repeating them for good measure, can change depending on the variant.

The Biden administration had to expect a winter surge, and should have had production of these tests much further along than they are.

As for boosters, the state has a long way to go there, too.

Many are taking hope in studies that have shown omicron to cause a milder disease, with fewer hospitalizations among those who have protected themselves through vaccination. Oahu has 77% of its entire population with the original two-shot series completed; the sector that at least has begun the process is at 83%.

But as the immunity has waned, generally starting after six months, these are people who need a booster shot to evade or blunt the force of the virus, keeping the outcome to the level of a mild illness. And an appallingly low 26% have received the booster on Oahu.

Many people simply don’t realize the boosters are essential to restoring a substantial level of disease protection. State Health Director Elizabeth Char has said that everyone should consider the third dose now part of the basic shot series.

In separate media briefings on Wednesday, both Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. David Ige strongly urged booster doses. This should be amplified through ramped-up community outreach.

As for testing: Locally, authorities are ramping up with available resources, and not only on Oahu. On Tuesday, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the county would be distributing for free a few thousand BinaxNOW self-test kits. While supplies last, the kits started going out 4 p.m. Wednesday at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot in Wailuku, 700 Halia Nakoa St.

Of course, a lot of attention is bound to focus on Oahu, where record-breaking counts are likely to continue as after-effects of holiday gatherings through the New Year. An increase of 2,000 tests daily, as well as expanded hours, are necessary if people are to have an adequate chance to test and gauge the contagion risk they present.

The online finder tool at hawaiicovid19.com/testing can be used to locate free and paid testing centers and pop-up sites, as well as rapid antigen self-tests sold at pharmacies.

Those self-tests will be critical for students assessing whether and when to attend classes in person, rather than staying home as a mere precaution.

Getting this right, for schools and all our society’s interactions, is the only way to return a sense of normalcy — what Hawaii longs to have after two years without it.