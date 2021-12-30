comscore Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi asks residents to use good judgment amid COVID surge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi asks residents to use good judgment amid COVID surge

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks during a news conference on Wednesday.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Wednesday stopped short of imposing new COVID-19 restrictions before the New Year’s holiday but asked residents and businesses to voluntarily practice what he termed a “soft lockdown.” Read more

