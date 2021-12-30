comscore Navy says its water could be cleaned by end of January | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy says its water could be cleaned by end of January

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Rear Adm. Blake Converse spoke during a news conference on Dec. 6 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. He spoke Wednesday with lawmakers during a joint briefing before the Senate Committee on Health and the House Committee on Health, Human Services and Homelessness.

Top Navy officials told state lawmakers Wednesday that they should be finished flushing their water distribution system by the end of January and that some military families who were displaced by petroleum contamination in their tap water could begin moving home as soon as late next week. Read more

