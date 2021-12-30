PacWest basketball games postponed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today’s men’s and women’s Pacific West Conference basketball games between Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo have been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Read more

Makeup dates will be determined.

Hawaii Pacific will host Holy Names on Sunday with the women starting at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m., at the Shark Tank.

>> The Chaminade men’s and women’s basketball games that were scheduled on New Year’s Day against Hawaii Hilo have also been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and makeup dates will be determined later.

The Silverswords next game will be on Tuesday when they host Holy Names at McCabe gym. The women’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s around 7:30 p.m.