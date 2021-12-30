comscore PacWest basketball games postponed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

PacWest basketball games postponed

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Today’s men’s and women’s Pacific West Conference basketball games between Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo have been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Read more

