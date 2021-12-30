Hawaii Beat | Sports PacWest basketball games postponed By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Today’s men’s and women’s Pacific West Conference basketball games between Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo have been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Today’s men’s and women’s Pacific West Conference basketball games between Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo have been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Makeup dates will be determined. Hawaii Pacific will host Holy Names on Sunday with the women starting at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m., at the Shark Tank. >> The Chaminade men’s and women’s basketball games that were scheduled on New Year’s Day against Hawaii Hilo have also been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and makeup dates will be determined later. The Silverswords next game will be on Tuesday when they host Holy Names at McCabe gym. The women’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s around 7:30 p.m. Previous Story Scoreboard