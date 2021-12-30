Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

BASKETBALL

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m.; Kalani at Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Farrington at McKinley, 6:30 p.m.; Kaiser at Anuenue, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.; Radford at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

BASKETBALL

PUNAHOU INVITATIONAL

Varsity boys

Punahou 60, Moanalua 44

‘Iolani 56, Leilehua 29

Mid-Pacific 44, Punahou II 38

Kamehameha 74, Kalaheo 42

BIIF

Varsity girls

Hawaii Prep 56, Ka‘u 7

GOLF

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN, DATE, COURSE, HOLE, YDS, CLUB

Burt Yonemoto, Mililani, Nov. 23, Ewa Villages Golf Course, 2, 138, 6-iron

Charles Ahuna, Nanakuli, Dec. 8, Mililani Golf Club, 7, 175, 6-iron

Dwight Akagi, Mililani, Dec. 9, Mid-Pacific Country Club, 14, 189, 4-iron

Abe Tanaka, Aiea, Dec. 9, Navy Marine Golf Course, 12, 90, wedge

Robert Green, Ewa Beach, Dec. 9, Mililani Golf Club, 15, 135, 7-iron

Dr. Edward Hew, Honolulu, Dec. 11, Mid-Pacific Country Club, 14, 176, 5-wood

Evan Tanaka, Moanalua, Dec. 12, West Loch Golf Course, 5, 101, wedge

Lance Morikawa, Waipahu, Dec. 12, Mililani Golf Club, 15, 163, 7-iron

Jeff Arce, Honolulu, Dec. 14, Navy Marine Golf Course, 8, 100, —

Glenn Morikawa, Honolulu, Dec. 22, Leilehua Golf Course, 2, 157, 5-iron

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted