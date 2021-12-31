comscore Oahu and Maui plastic bans postponed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu and Maui plastic bans postponed

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Portions of the city’s disposable food ware ordinance banning plastic foam containers and single-use plastic utensils, plates and drink ware that were to have gone into effect Saturday have been pushed back to later in the month out of concern for food vendors hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii shortens COVID isolation rules

Scroll Up