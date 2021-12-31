comscore Honolulu police setting up checkpoints hoping to reduce crashes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police setting up checkpoints hoping to reduce crashes

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department re-imagined its traffic enforcement this year and will continue to set up impaired-driver checkpoints in strategic locations around the island in an effort to reduce the number of critical and fatal crashes. Read more

