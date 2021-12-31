comscore Visitor arrivals to Hawaii still lagging pre-pandemic totals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Visitor arrivals to Hawaii still lagging pre-pandemic totals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Despite a strong showing by mainland travelers, visitor arrivals to Hawaii in November were down nearly a quarter from the same month in 2019, according to data from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Read more

Hawaii shortens COVID isolation rules

