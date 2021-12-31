COVID-19 continued to make a mess of the sports world in 2021, but Hawaii still had a few big moments to celebrate
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kekoa Payanal, center, is greeted by his teammates after his two-run home run against South Dakota at the Little League World Series on Aug. 29.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho was doused with water after his Red Raiders won the state title on Dec. 23.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku players celebrated their state title on Dec. 23.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carissa Moore celebrated after winning the gold medal in women’s surfing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 27.
JAMM AQUINO / 2007
Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan died this year.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Patrick Gasman (15) and Colton Cowell (24) attempt to block a shot from BYU’s Davide Gardini during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Colton Cowell celebrated the program’s first national title in May.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree