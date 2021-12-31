comscore COVID-19 continued to make a mess of the sports world in 2021, but Hawaii still had a few big moments to celebrate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
COVID-19 continued to make a mess of the sports world in 2021, but Hawaii still had a few big moments to celebrate

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Kekoa Payanal, center, is greeted by his teammates after his two-run home run against South Dakota at the Little League World Series on Aug. 29.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho was doused with water after his Red Raiders won the state title on Dec. 23.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku players celebrated their state title on Dec. 23.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Carissa Moore celebrated after winning the gold medal in women’s surfing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 27.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2007 Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan died this year.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2007

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Patrick Gasman (15) and Colton Cowell (24) attempt to block a shot from BYU’s Davide Gardini during the NCAA men’s volleyball championship match.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Colton Cowell celebrated the program’s first national title in May.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

It will be remembered as the greatest season never seen. At least in person, that is. But, yes, it really did happen, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team won the NCAA championship in 2021. Read more

