comscore K-Drama: Donghui and Seongjun meet again on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Donghui and Seongjun meet again on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV

    COURTESY JEFF CHUNG

    Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV

Saehae bok mani badeuseyo! (Happy New Year!) Read more

Previous Story
Column: Taking care of the planet must not imperil your health

Scroll Up