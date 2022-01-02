K-Drama: Donghui and Seongjun meet again on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saehae bok mani badeuseyo! (Happy New Year!)

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 45

6:40 p.m. today

After many pursuits and chases, Donghui and Seongjun meet again. Gwangjin and the guards search for Donghui, and she reappears, saying she was in the restroom. Seongjun is followed by a guard as he leaves the building.

Episode 46

7:45 p.m. today

Seongjun moves for Donghui’s sake. Donghui pledges to repay this kindness. Donghui and Seongjun laugh as they discuss Donghui being the heiress. Seongjun tells her to give him a little time to get everything back for her.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up”

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Monday

Hills is renewing its merchandise, but Sono and other brands that are no longer competitive are being cut. Young-eun does everything she can to get the renewal, but fails. Mi-sook is trying desperately to reach Young-eun without success and finds herself in peril.

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Ha Taek-su’s retirement ceremony is looming and Jung-ja urges Young-eun to marry quickly. Taek-su offers Jae-kuk a gig to photograph the retirement ceremony as a thank-you for his help. Min Hye-ok invites Young-eun to the house, but when she arrives she learns the real reason for the invitation.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 73-74

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

With everyone present, Ju-won lunges at Hwa-kyung, saying she pushed her in the staircase. Hwa-kyung steadfastly denies it. Myung-jun questions Hwa-kyung about the incident. Jae-min begs Hwa-kyung to give up and promises he’ll protect her no matter what. He also warns her not to harm Woo-chul.

Episodes 75-76

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jae-bin threatens Woo-chul and tells him not to speak about the wedding day. Woo-jung asks Woo-chul who forced him to keep quiet. Do-bin tries to find another witness.

“Our Beloved Summer”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Friday

Ji-woong proposes shooting a new documentary to Woong and Yeon-su, and they flatly refuse. But fate has its own way as they keep running into each other in their neighborhood. Watching the first documentary takes them back to their school days.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Woong and Yeon-su start filming again. It’s not as easy as expected. Their memories of their pasts are different, to say the least. Woong can’t help but think back to how he felt about Yeon-su.

