Artist Karen Lucas completes mosaic for a Honolulu rail station
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY FLOYD K. TAKEUCHI / WAKA PHOTOS
Karen Lucas received a Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 1998. She taught figure sculpture as a lecturer at UH-Manoa while also working as a commissioned artist.
COURTESY BRAD GODA PHOTOGRAPHY
Karen Lucas’ mosaic at the Ho‘opili rail station.
COURTESY KAREN LUCAS
Karen Lucas works on her mosaic at the Ho‘opili rail station.