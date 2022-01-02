comscore Artist Karen Lucas completes mosaic for a Honolulu rail station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Artist Karen Lucas completes mosaic for a Honolulu rail station

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY FLOYD K. TAKEUCHI / WAKA PHOTOS Karen Lucas received a Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 1998. She taught figure sculpture as a lecturer at UH-Manoa while also working as a commissioned artist.

    COURTESY FLOYD K. TAKEUCHI / WAKA PHOTOS

    Karen Lucas received a Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 1998. She taught figure sculpture as a lecturer at UH-Manoa while also working as a commissioned artist.

  • COURTESY BRAD GODA PHOTOGRAPHY Karen Lucas’ mosaic at the Ho‘opili rail station.

    COURTESY BRAD GODA PHOTOGRAPHY

    Karen Lucas’ mosaic at the Ho‘opili rail station.

  • COURTESY KAREN LUCAS Karen Lucas works on her mosaic at the Ho‘opili rail station.

    COURTESY KAREN LUCAS

    Karen Lucas works on her mosaic at the Ho‘opili rail station.

Karen Lucas was born in Milwaukee, Wis. Her mother was an artist and introduced her to the world of fine arts at an early age. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Taking care of the planet must not imperil your health

Scroll Up