Baby girl rings in the new year as Hawaii’s first newborn of 2022
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:59 p.m.
Kamalei Kepa weighed in at 8 pounds, 10.4 ounces and is 20.5 inches long. She is pictured with mommy, Leeann Toro, and daddy, Ivan Kepa.
