comscore Baby girl rings in the new year as Hawaii’s first newborn of 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Baby girl rings in the new year as Hawaii’s first newborn of 2022

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Kamalei Kepa weighed in at 8 pounds, 10.4 ounces and is 20.5 inches long. She is pictured with mommy, Leeann Toro, and daddy, Ivan Kepa.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kamalei Kepa weighed in at 8 pounds, 10.4 ounces and is 20.5 inches long. She is pictured with mommy, Leeann Toro, and daddy, Ivan Kepa.

Just as Hawaii was shouting a collective “Happy New Year!,” Kamalei Kepa made her midnight debut Saturday at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children as the first baby born in Hawaii in 2022. Read more

Previous Story
Mud forces closure of Laniakea parking lot amid controversial upgrades

Scroll Up