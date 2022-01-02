comscore Hawaii deputy sheriffs hoping for back hazard, overtime pay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii deputy sheriffs hoping for back hazard, overtime pay

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

Grievances filed by state deputy sheriffs over a new payroll system, and protracted negotiations involving hazard and overtime pay related to the COVID-19 pandemic and protests of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Mauna Kea appear to be inching toward resolution in 2022. Read more

