comscore Napua Greig at ‘Home’ with country music | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Island Mele

Napua Greig at ‘Home’ with country music

  • By Review by John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PIHANA PRODUCTIONS LLC “Unapologetically” is one of several songs that mark a new course for Napua Grieg as a recording artist.

    COURTESY PIHANA PRODUCTIONS LLC

    “Unapologetically” is one of several songs that mark a new course for Napua Grieg as a recording artist.

We might soon see Napua Greig on the national country music charts: A song on her newly released album, “Home,” shows that Greig, a multi-Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner, is ready and worthy of notice in Nashville. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Taking care of the planet must not imperil your health

Scroll Up