comscore Dave Reardon: Hopefully, political intervention will bring clarity for Hawaii football program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Hopefully, political intervention will bring clarity for Hawaii football program

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Todd Graham gestures during a game on Oct. 2.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii head coach Todd Graham gestures during a game on Oct. 2.

New Year’s is supposed to be a time for renewed hope and optimism. And that’s why I feel so much sympathy for everyone involved with the University of Hawaii football program right now, especially the hopeful fans with positive, if not always realistic, attitudes. Read more

Previous Story
State senate to hold hearing on University of Hawaii football program

Scroll Up