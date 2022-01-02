Fund set up to aid former Hawaii volleyball player affected by Colorado wildfires

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A drive to assist the family of former University of Hawaii volleyball player Heidi Illustre-Boatright has been set up after the wildfires in Colorado claimed the family’s home.

According to the drive on gofundme.com, started by Hedder Illustre-Pascua (Heidi’s sister and also a former Rainbow Wahine player), the Boatright family — Steve, Heidi and their three children and pets — made it out of the home in Superior, Colo., but “the wildfire took their home and everything in it.”

“They are all safe and made it out with little more than they clothes on their back,” the description reads. “They are starting over from scratch and need our help!”

Heidi Illustre played for the Rainbow Wahine from 1996 to ’99, followed by Hedder in 2001-02.

More information on the fundraiser is available at gofundme.com/help-the-boatrights-rebuild.