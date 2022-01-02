comscore Fund set up to aid former Hawaii volleyball player affected by Colorado wildfires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Fund set up to aid former Hawaii volleyball player affected by Colorado wildfires

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A handrail still stands amid the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires on Saturday in Superior, Colo.

    A handrail still stands amid the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires on Saturday in Superior, Colo.

A drive to assist the family of former University of Hawaii volleyball player Heidi Illustre-Boatright has been set up after the wildfires in Colorado claimed the family’s home. Read more

