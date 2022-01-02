Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Holy Names at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Holy Names at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m, at The Shark Tank.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

RUNNING

BOSETTI 10K RUN

At Hawaii Kai

Female Open

1 Christina Rentner 43:56.7; 2 Emily Naylor 45:24.0; 3 Tammy Bautista 47:29.6

Female 9 And Under

1 Lynn Yang 53:38.6

Female 30 To 34

1 Lauren Hinds 53:19.8; 2 Bethany Murray 57:09.6; 3 Lorna Ngo 58:41.3

Female 35 To 39

1 Liz Combs 48:20.5; 2 Erica Rosenberg 52:19.1; 3 Yumi Yang 53:37.6

Female 40 To 44

1 Therese Baca-Radler 55:00.8; 2 Shayna Nakama 56:05.3; 3 Michelle Llaneza 1:07:23.3

Female 45 To 49

1 Gina Walker 1:02:07.9; 2 Susan Christensen 1:12:20.1; 3 Susan Mcwayne 1:14:24.4

Female 50 To 54

1 Sheila Desa 52:55.1; 2 Nicki Dockery 57:21.7; 3 Dawn Romero 1:03:10.7

Female 55 To 59

1 Christina Fowler 1:05:16.2; 2 Kelly J. Martens 1:08:14.4; 3 Joyce Nauyoks 1:16:28.8

Female 60 To 64

1 Lucy Vidal 54:28.7; 2 Naomi Morita 56:52.8; 3 Yvette Flynn 59:46.9

Female 65 To 69

1 Eriko Nishio Fong 58:30.1; 2 Connie Comiso 1:05:40.4

Female 75 To 79 1 Barbara Ross 1:24:34.3

Male Open

1 Kale Glunt 38:34.6; 2 Brandon Dibianca 38:38.1; 3 Jonathan Ettinger 38:39.2

Male 15 To 19

1 Samuel Lorge 47:17.1 Male 20 To 24 1 Brian Savidge 49:19.0; 2 Michael Gelever 1:01:15.5

Male 25 To 29

1 Gregory Schollmeier 43:01.8; 2 Harrison Oshiro 43:07.4; 3 Ian Wong 46:45.5

Male 30 To 34

1 Everett Jellinek 39:45.0; 2 Christopher Lawless 46:01.4; 3 Venkata Yogesh Gongati 48:19.0

Male 35 To 39

1 Michael Cacal 40:12.6; 2 Joshua Lorge 44:59.6; 3 Paul Wheeler 52:15.6

Male 40 To 44

1 Cameron Brown 39:32.1; 2 Stephen Glunt 41:05.9; 3 Yukiya Oba 41:08.8

Male 45 To 49

1 Christopher Miller 44:54.8; 2 Jerry Bartolome 45:59.8; 3 Kane Ng-Osorio 48:04.0

Male 50 To 54

1 William Turner 44:38.8; 2 Anthony Silva 51:10.0; 3 Fung Yang 57:35.3

Male 55 To 59

1 Brian Rhee 46:00.0; 2 Clint Iizuka-Sheeley 50:29.4; 3 Johnny Landeza 51:50.4

Male 60 To 64

1 Craig Knohl 48:37.5; 2 Les Omura 56:03.1; 3 Coswin Saito 56:25.0

Male 65 To 69

1 Philip Edelen 49:39.9; 2 John Wat 50:14.8; 3 Joe Laturnau 52:43.2

Male 70 To 74

1 J B Nation 1:17:11.0 Male 75 To 79 1 Keith Campbell 51:00.9; 2 Steve Davidson 1:18:24.1 Male 80 To 84

1 Harry Richardson 1:08:58.3

BASEBALL

HAWAII BASEBALL 2022 SCHEDULE

*-Big West Conference games

Feb. 18: Washington State

Feb. 19: Washington State

Feb. 20: Washington State

Feb. 21: Washington State

Tony Gwynn Classic

At San Diego

Feb. 25: TBA

Feb. 26: TBA

Feb. 27: TBA

Feb. 28: At San Diego State

March 4: Vanderbilt

March 5: Vanderbilt (DH)

March 6: Vanderbilt

March 11: Rutgers

March 12: Rutgers (DH)

March 13: Rutgers

March 18: At Long Beach State*

March 19: At Long Beach State*

March 20: At Long Beach State*

March 25: UC Irvine*

March 26: UC Irvine*

March 27: UC Irvine*

April 1: At UC Santa Barbara*

April 2: At UC Santa Barbara*

April 3: At UC Santa Barbara*

April 4: At USC

April 8: UC Riverside*

April 9: UC Riverside*

April 10: UC Riverside*

April 14: Cal State Bakersfield*

April 15: Cal State Bakersfield*

April 16: Cal State Bakersfield*

April 19: At Fresno State

April 22: At UC Davis

April 23: At UC Davis

April 24: At UC Davis*

April 29: Cal State Fullerton*

April 30: Cal State Fullerton*

May 1: Cal State Fullerton*

May 6: At UNLV

May 7: At UNLV

May 8: At UNLV

May 13: Cal State Northridge*

May 14: Cal State Northridge*

May 15: Cal State Northridge*

May 20: At UC San Diego*

May 21: At UC San Diego*

May 22: At UC San Diego*

May 23: At California Baptist

May 26: Cal Poly*

May 27: Cal Poly*

May 28: Cal Poly*

BULLETIN BOARD

KEAAU HIGH SCHOOL

Keaau High School is currently looking for a boys and girls track coach for this school year 2021-22. All those interested may submit an application to the Main Office during business hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For further information, contact the Athletic Office at (808) 313-3450