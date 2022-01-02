Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 9:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Holy Names at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank. PacWest women: Holy Names at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m, at The Shark Tank. MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled. RUNNING BOSETTI 10K RUN At Hawaii Kai Female Open 1 Christina Rentner 43:56.7; 2 Emily Naylor 45:24.0; 3 Tammy Bautista 47:29.6 Female 9 And Under 1 Lynn Yang 53:38.6 Female 30 To 34 1 Lauren Hinds 53:19.8; 2 Bethany Murray 57:09.6; 3 Lorna Ngo 58:41.3 Female 35 To 39 1 Liz Combs 48:20.5; 2 Erica Rosenberg 52:19.1; 3 Yumi Yang 53:37.6 Female 40 To 44 1 Therese Baca-Radler 55:00.8; 2 Shayna Nakama 56:05.3; 3 Michelle Llaneza 1:07:23.3 Female 45 To 49 1 Gina Walker 1:02:07.9; 2 Susan Christensen 1:12:20.1; 3 Susan Mcwayne 1:14:24.4 Female 50 To 54 1 Sheila Desa 52:55.1; 2 Nicki Dockery 57:21.7; 3 Dawn Romero 1:03:10.7 Female 55 To 59 1 Christina Fowler 1:05:16.2; 2 Kelly J. Martens 1:08:14.4; 3 Joyce Nauyoks 1:16:28.8 Female 60 To 64 1 Lucy Vidal 54:28.7; 2 Naomi Morita 56:52.8; 3 Yvette Flynn 59:46.9 Female 65 To 69 1 Eriko Nishio Fong 58:30.1; 2 Connie Comiso 1:05:40.4 Female 75 To 79 1 Barbara Ross 1:24:34.3 Male Open 1 Kale Glunt 38:34.6; 2 Brandon Dibianca 38:38.1; 3 Jonathan Ettinger 38:39.2 Male 15 To 19 1 Samuel Lorge 47:17.1 Male 20 To 24 1 Brian Savidge 49:19.0; 2 Michael Gelever 1:01:15.5 Male 25 To 29 1 Gregory Schollmeier 43:01.8; 2 Harrison Oshiro 43:07.4; 3 Ian Wong 46:45.5 Male 30 To 34 1 Everett Jellinek 39:45.0; 2 Christopher Lawless 46:01.4; 3 Venkata Yogesh Gongati 48:19.0 Male 35 To 39 1 Michael Cacal 40:12.6; 2 Joshua Lorge 44:59.6; 3 Paul Wheeler 52:15.6 Male 40 To 44 1 Cameron Brown 39:32.1; 2 Stephen Glunt 41:05.9; 3 Yukiya Oba 41:08.8 Male 45 To 49 1 Christopher Miller 44:54.8; 2 Jerry Bartolome 45:59.8; 3 Kane Ng-Osorio 48:04.0 Male 50 To 54 1 William Turner 44:38.8; 2 Anthony Silva 51:10.0; 3 Fung Yang 57:35.3 Male 55 To 59 1 Brian Rhee 46:00.0; 2 Clint Iizuka-Sheeley 50:29.4; 3 Johnny Landeza 51:50.4 Male 60 To 64 1 Craig Knohl 48:37.5; 2 Les Omura 56:03.1; 3 Coswin Saito 56:25.0 Male 65 To 69 1 Philip Edelen 49:39.9; 2 John Wat 50:14.8; 3 Joe Laturnau 52:43.2 Male 70 To 74 1 J B Nation 1:17:11.0 Male 75 To 79 1 Keith Campbell 51:00.9; 2 Steve Davidson 1:18:24.1 Male 80 To 84 1 Harry Richardson 1:08:58.3 BASEBALL HAWAII BASEBALL 2022 SCHEDULE *-Big West Conference games Feb. 18: Washington State Feb. 19: Washington State Feb. 20: Washington State Feb. 21: Washington State Tony Gwynn Classic At San Diego Feb. 25: TBA Feb. 26: TBA Feb. 27: TBA Feb. 28: At San Diego State March 4: Vanderbilt March 5: Vanderbilt (DH) March 6: Vanderbilt March 11: Rutgers March 12: Rutgers (DH) March 13: Rutgers March 18: At Long Beach State* March 19: At Long Beach State* March 20: At Long Beach State* March 25: UC Irvine* March 26: UC Irvine* March 27: UC Irvine* April 1: At UC Santa Barbara* April 2: At UC Santa Barbara* April 3: At UC Santa Barbara* April 4: At USC April 8: UC Riverside* April 9: UC Riverside* April 10: UC Riverside* April 14: Cal State Bakersfield* April 15: Cal State Bakersfield* April 16: Cal State Bakersfield* April 19: At Fresno State April 22: At UC Davis April 23: At UC Davis April 24: At UC Davis* April 29: Cal State Fullerton* April 30: Cal State Fullerton* May 1: Cal State Fullerton* May 6: At UNLV May 7: At UNLV May 8: At UNLV May 13: Cal State Northridge* May 14: Cal State Northridge* May 15: Cal State Northridge* May 20: At UC San Diego* May 21: At UC San Diego* May 22: At UC San Diego* May 23: At California Baptist May 26: Cal Poly* May 27: Cal Poly* May 28: Cal Poly* BULLETIN BOARD KEAAU HIGH SCHOOL Keaau High School is currently looking for a boys and girls track coach for this school year 2021-22. All those interested may submit an application to the Main Office during business hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For further information, contact the Athletic Office at (808) 313-3450 Previous Story Television and radio - Jan. 2, 2022