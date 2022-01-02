Signs of Hawaiian Life – December 31, 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
While visiting the Tarpon Springs, Fla., Greektown Historic District in September, Kishin and Tú-Anh Gopani of Kapolei, above, found the Hawaiian Poke Place among all the Greek restaurants.
Photo by Tú-Anh Gopani.
In August, Aiea resident Cris Ancog was at the Atwater Brewery in Detroit when she spotted this promotion for their Pog-O-Licious IPA beer. Photo by George Keller.
Tracey Laciste of Ewa Beach discovered the Hawaiian Shaved Ice food truck at the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together (Minnesota State Fair) in St. Paul, Minn., in September. Photo by Sydney Laciste.