comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - December 31, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – December 31, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • While visiting the Tarpon Springs, Fla., Greektown Historic District in September, Kishin and Tú-Anh Gopani of Kapolei, above, found the Hawaiian Poke Place among all the Greek restaurants. Photo by Tú-Anh Gopani.

    While visiting the Tarpon Springs, Fla., Greektown Historic District in September, Kishin and Tú-Anh Gopani of Kapolei, above, found the Hawaiian Poke Place among all the Greek restaurants. Photo by Tú-Anh Gopani.

  • In August, Aiea resident Cris Ancog was at the Atwater Brewery in Detroit when she spotted this promotion for their Pog-O-Licious IPA beer. Photo by George Keller.

    In August, Aiea resident Cris Ancog was at the Atwater Brewery in Detroit when she spotted this promotion for their Pog-O-Licious IPA beer. Photo by George Keller.

  • Tracey Laciste of Ewa Beach discovered the Hawaiian Shaved Ice food truck at the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together (Minnesota State Fair) in St. Paul, Minn., in September. Photo by Sydney Laciste.

    Tracey Laciste of Ewa Beach discovered the Hawaiian Shaved Ice food truck at the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together (Minnesota State Fair) in St. Paul, Minn., in September. Photo by Sydney Laciste.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - December 26, 2021

Scroll Up