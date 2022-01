Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The fireworks will eventually stop, but the noise from roosters in the neighborhood will continue at all hours of the night for the rest of eternity.

According to my area representative, Sam Satoru Kong, there is nothing that can be done about the noisy rooster problem in his district. How you figure?

Robby Higa

Aiea

Navy must move fuel before bigger disaster

I am one of the many concerned residents who are appalled by the water crisis our island is facing. The Navy has shown neglect at best or a nefarious disregard for public health at worse. The Navy must not be allowed to delay what needs to be done, which is the complete shutdown of its decrepit fuel storage tanks and adjoining system.

Our island state is ill-suited to handle the worst-case scenario that could come from this situation, which is the contamination of our water sources. The stakes are too high and all efforts must be made to prevent the worst possible outcome from becoming a reality. The only option is to prevent such a disaster from happening. This means forcing the complete shutdown of the fuel storage and adjoining system before any more damage can be done.

I hope that all our elected and appointed officials, including our Department of Justice, attorney general, Department of Health and Board of Water Supply do everything possible to prevent this disaster in the making from becoming a reality.

Reece Fuse

Kakaako

Happy to give platelets to help save lives here

I’ve been a frequent visitor to beautiful Oahu for the past several years. One thing I’ve left more than any amount of money, is platelets. Let me explain.

Early January 1987, I began donating whole blood at the local blood bank in Melbourne, Fla.; 35 years later, I’ve been fortunate enough to have reached 140 gallons donated through the years. What began as whole blood turned into platelet donations, which account for the scar on my left arm from 1,400 “sticks.”

As for Hawaii, I’ve donated several times here, the last on Dec 20. I’m donating once more this week before returning home to Florida. Leaving something more precious than money in paradise is paramount.

People often ask why I keep donating platelets. I then ask them: Have you ever known someone who died or survived cancer? Especially a child, where my platelets help the most.

Aloha and mahalo, Hawaii. May the new year find your arms stuck like mine over the years.

Bill Lundell

Indian Harbor Beach, Fla.

Give Ocean Safety staff the funds, help needed

It will be with marked concern to see the manner by which the situation involving Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel and the poignant example presented by Ocean Safety watercraft operator Bryan Phillips will be addressed (“Extending lifeguards’ hours needs faster rollout, chief says,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 27).

The urgency to safeguard the public and lifeguards seems to warrant more immediate and continued funding, as it would seem irresponsible to not meet the clear and present needs. The funding delays and differences in bureaucratic rules as cited by Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen may possibly be lessened by applying monies from the visitor tax increases and other public fees for unsafe acts that our ocean invites, given visitor inexperience and poor judgement. That, plus reevaluation of the bureaucratic rules.

The situation demands better action and foresight for the benefit of more people now.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

Media amplify bad news, intolerance in the world

As a 17-year-old high school student, I know what the role of the press is supposed to be in a free society, but I have not seen its role accomplished in my life.

I’m tired of hearing people deny science on the news. I’m tired of people pointlessly yelling at each other without listening. I’m tired of not knowing what the ideal press would look like in our world. I’m tired of people not listening to others because of their views, socioeconomic status, or race.

Are we not all humans sharing the same world? We don’t all need to agree or share the same views, but why do we so often let hatred and ignorance control us?

Ken Nakatsu

Kapolei

Opening breakwater to help clean Hilo Bay

Hawaii has the largest number of cesspools and septic systems, per capita, as any other U.S. state. Unclean water will, with the help of huge amounts of rainfall, percolate through the lava substrate into Hilo Bay.

The Department of Health, Public Works and those who issue building permits need to be proactive in monitoring and enforcement, advocating strongly to clean up Hilo Bay. Clean fish to eat and cultivating oysters would be great. Opening the breakwater would help. As we know, dilution doesn’t solve pollution.

Gary Harrold

Hilo

Many questions swirl around UH coach chaos

After reading columnist Dave Reardon’s article, is money the sole issue (“Graham proving to be bad hire but hard to fire,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 29)?

If money was not a concern, would Todd Graham still be the football coach?

If money is the concern, why is it the primary issue?

As an institution of higher learning, how important is the welfare of the athletes?

Why would two local co-captains and other quality players enter the transfer portal?

Would they have remained with a new coach?

Perhaps the University of Hawaii president can explain the real line in the sand issue.

Russell Stephen Pang

Ala Moana

