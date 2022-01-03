comscore Climate change plays factor in less humpback whale sightings in Hawaii, scientists find | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Climate change plays factor in less humpback whale sightings in Hawaii, scientists find

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:14 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN ISLANDS HUMPBACK WHALE NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY / NOAA, MMHSRP PERMIT NO. 20311 / 2021 Reproductive rates for humpback whales dropped as fewer of them made it to Hawaii waters. Above, a humpback whale breaches off West Maui.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN ISLANDS HUMPBACK WHALE NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY / NOAA, MMHSRP PERMIT NO. 20311 / 2021

    Reproductive rates for humpback whales dropped as fewer of them made it to Hawaii waters. Above, a humpback whale breaches off West Maui.

  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN ISLANDS HUMPBACK WHALE NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY, HWS PERMIT NO. 14682-37906 / 2012 A humpback whale mother and calf swim off West Maui.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN ISLANDS HUMPBACK WHALE NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY, HWS PERMIT NO. 14682-37906 / 2012

    A humpback whale mother and calf swim off West Maui.

As Hawaii’s 2021-2022 humpback whale season gets underway, scientists say they hope to see population numbers continue to recover after an estimated 50% plunge in 2015-2016. Read more

Previous Story
Good Neighbor Fund donations surpass $170K

Scroll Up