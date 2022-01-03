Climate change plays factor in less humpback whale sightings in Hawaii, scientists find
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 9:14 p.m.
COURTESY HAWAIIAN ISLANDS HUMPBACK WHALE NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY / NOAA, MMHSRP PERMIT NO. 20311 / 2021
Reproductive rates for humpback whales dropped as fewer of them made it to Hawaii waters. Above, a humpback whale breaches off West Maui.
-
COURTESY HAWAIIAN ISLANDS HUMPBACK WHALE NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY, HWS PERMIT NO. 14682-37906 / 2012
A humpback whale mother and calf swim off West Maui.
