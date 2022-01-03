comscore Hawaii researchers seek to expand ocean data access to Indigenous communities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii researchers seek to expand ocean data access to Indigenous communities

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:07 p.m.

Expanding access to critical ocean data and information to Indigenous coastal communities across the Pacific region is the focus of a new project led by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Good Neighbor Fund donations surpass $170K

Scroll Up