NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Came off the bench and received a deep target against the Bengals.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Unleashed five punts against the Raiders for an average of 44.6 with one of them inside the 20 and a long of 55. He also handled kickoffs with one touchback and served as holder. The Colts struggled with coverage, forcing Sanchez to make two tackles.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Compiling three tackles (one solo) against the Jaguars.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Was the last man off the bench in the win over the Broncos a week after having the second highest grade on the team by Pro Football Focus.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Tackled Kendall Hinton after an 8-yard pass to force a field goal just before halftime.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started at weakside linebacker against the 49ers, compiling seven tackles, five of them solo stops. He was whistled for a delay of game penalty just before halftime, helping San Francisco kick a field goal. It was Grugier- Hill’s first action since Dec. 12.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Took over for injured Dalton Risner on the opening drive of the loss to the Chargers.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at defensive tackle and was second on the team with eight tackles (four solo). He also had a half sack and hit the quarterback twice. He tackled fellow island boy Marcus Mariota twice, one of them preventing a TD but the other allowing a first down on fourth-and-1.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans placekicker: Missed his lone field-goal attempt wide left from 45 yards out but nailed his lone extra point. He also handled kickoffs.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard but injured his right ankle when he was hit from behind on a pass play late in the second quarter. Herbig returned in the third quarter.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Came off the bench and ran three times for 16 yards and his lone pass attempt, a deep shot to Hunter Renfrow, fell incomplete. Mariota also fumbled once, but it rolled out of bounds. It was Mariota’s first game since being activated off the COVID list.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Had a disappointing day as the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention, being sacked four times and throwing an interception on 38 passing attempts. He completed 18 of them for 205 yards (after starting 3-for-3) and ran twice for 1 yard. Tagovailoa fumbled three times but lost only one of them.