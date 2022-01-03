Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.,m., at McCabe gym; Biola at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditoirum.

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Biola at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium; Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

Bulletin Board

Coaching

Keaau High School is looking for a boys and girls track and field coach for this school year. Those interested may submit an application to the Main Office during business hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

For further information, contact the Athletic Office at 808-313-3450.