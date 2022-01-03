Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Jan. 3, 2022 Today Updated 8:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Grizzlies at Nets 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Heat at Warriors 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Timberwolves at Clippers 5:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASKETBALL: College Men Towson at Drexel 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Wisconsin at Purdue 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Washington at Arizona 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Washington at Arizona 3 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257* Colorado at Oregon 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Colorado at Oregon 3 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256* Maryland at Iowa 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* BASKETBALL: College Women Mississippi State at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* FOOTBALL: NFL Browns at Steelers 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 SOCCER French: Vannes OC vs. Paris Saint-Germain 10:05 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA English: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 TENNIS ATP Cup 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Center Court 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Pacers at Knicks 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Kings at Lakers 5:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Kings at Lakers 5:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* BASKETBALL: College men Ohio at Akron 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Auburn at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Texas A&M at Georgia 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Kentucky at LSU 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Oklahoma at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Florida State at Wake Forest 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Michigan at Rutgers 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* NC State at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Seton Hall at Butler 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Vanderbilt at Arkansas 3:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Providence at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Tulsa at Memphis 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Kansas at Oklahoma State 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Virginia at Clemson 4 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Georgia Tech at Duke 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Boise State at Utah State 5 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Wyoming at Nevada 6 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 BASKETBALL: College women Michigan at Nebraska 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* FOOTBALL: college Texas: LSU at Kansas State 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 HOCKEY: NHL Flyers at Ducks 5 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Flyers at Ducks 5 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Hockey: champions hockey league Rögle BK vs. Frölunda HC 8 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* SOCCER French: RC Lens vs. Lillie OSC 9:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA TENNIS ATP Cup; WTA Adelaide, Melbourne (contd.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Cup; WTA Adelaide, Melbourne 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Cup; WTA Adelaide, Melbourne 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION NFL: Browns at Steelers 3 p.m. 1500-AM Tuesday TIME STATION NBA: Kings at Lakers 5:30 p.m. 990-AM Previous Story Scoreboard