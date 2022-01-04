Corrections

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/ news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. Read more

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/ news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A team at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System is proposing to use newer, smaller wave buoys costing less than $5,000 to give users real-time information on water pressure and temperature in an effort to expand access to critical ocean data and information to Indigenous coastal communities. The cost was inaccurately reported in a story on Page B2 Monday.