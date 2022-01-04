Corrections Corrections Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/ news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/ news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. >> A team at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System is proposing to use newer, smaller wave buoys costing less than $5,000 to give users real-time information on water pressure and temperature in an effort to expand access to critical ocean data and information to Indigenous coastal communities. The cost was inaccurately reported in a story on Page B2 Monday. Previous Story Corrections