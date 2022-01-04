comscore Off the News: New COVID protection for children | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: New COVID protection for children

  • Today
  • Updated 6:44 p.m.

To our stack of COVID-19 booster building blocks, another piece has been added: The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized Pfizer boosters for children as young as 12. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Why can’t we silence those noisy roosters?; Navy must move fuel before bigger disaster; Give Ocean Safety staff the funds, help needed

Scroll Up