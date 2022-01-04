Off the News: New COVID protection for children

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To our stack of COVID-19 booster building blocks, another piece has been added: The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized Pfizer boosters for children as young as 12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still weigh in, but the news — coming just as schools are reopening after the holiday break and as pediatric complications from the omicron variant are on the rise — is an important safeguard, not just for the kids but for the community.

Tulba must take care as Augie T.

The ethical question of lawmakers and their side jobs is a sticky business, and City Councilman Augie Tulba has landed in some gray territory there. Tulba is still juggling his careers in entertainment and politics, and a commercial made for a rental-car company has overlapped the transition.

There doesn’t seem to be grounds to pull that ad, but it is in an industry — tourism — that the Council does affect. So Augie T., the established comic and radio host, must tread carefully here. No joke.