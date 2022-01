Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fun Station, a new restaurant that specializes in Chinese cuisine and “fun” noodle dishes, recently opened at Market City Shopping Center.

“Fun Station gets its name from the noodles that are served, such as look fun in soups to chow fun and cheung fun,” says owner Yucong Cai. “We look forward to serving everyone with tasty and innovative Chinese noodles and cuisine.”

The menu features a blend of both northern and southern Chinese cuisine. A specialty dish with an impressive presentation is the fly noodles, featuring noodles that are suspended from chopsticks above a savory sauce.

Fun Station also offers a variety of look fun soups, ranging from its beef combo look fun soup with beef shank, tripe and beef balls to its signature seafood look fun soup with lobster, abalone, squid, octopus and choy sum.

To learn more, call 808-773-7367 or follow the biz on Instagram (@funstationhawaii).

Dim sum and then some

Yum Yum Cha: Let’s Eat Dim Sum in Hawaii, is the latest local cookbook by Muriel Miura, published posthumously with help from friend, author and Crave columnist Lynette Lo Tom. Miura had worked on this dim sum cookbook for years and dined at numerous dim sum restaurants both in Hawaii and on the mainland to hone her list of recipes.

Miura passed away before she was able to finish the book, but with her daughter’s blessing, Tom — using Miura’s notes and recipes — helped finish the cookbook.

Yum Yum Cha: Let’s Eat Dim Sum in Hawaii has more than 100 recipes that duplicate what you can order in restaurants serving dim sum or bakeries specializing in dim sum. Recipes include pork hash bites (siu mai), tender steamed pork spareribs fermented in black bean sauce (dow see pai gwat) and steamed-then-pan-fried turnip cake (lo bak go).

Visit mutualpublishing.com to find out more.

New almond shortbread cookies

Hilo-based confectionary Big Island Candies rings in an auspicious new year with its new almond shortbread cookies. This new flavor was released Jan. 3, in time for the Lunar New Year.

These Chinese-inspired, limited-edition cookies are available in original and white-dipped versions.

The gift box contains 19 shortbreads — 10 signature almond and nine white-dipped versions — and costs $21 at the Ala Moana Center store.

The almond shortbreads will also be part of the Good Luck Bamboo large box ($35), featuring a 32-piece assortment.

The almond shortbread features a rectangular shape in lieu of the traditional coin-shaped cookie, but is adorned with a red dot to emulate a version most familiar to Hawaii locals.

Visit bigislandcandies.com to learn more.

Warm up with hot rum cocktails

Stay cozy with this rum hot chocolate recipe from Koloa Rum. For more information, visit koloarum.com.

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce Koloa Kauai Cacao Rum

• 1 cup milk

• 1 1/2 ounces dark chocolate

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons cocoa powder

• 1 tablespoon brown sugar

• Marshmallows

Directions:

Heat milk to a low simmer, then stir in dark chocolate and cinnamon until chocolate is well blended. Add cocoa and brown sugar. Stir. Remove from heat and stir in Koloa Kauai Cacao Rum. Top with marshmallows.