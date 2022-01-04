comscore Ex-Sierra Club Director Robert D. Harris to lead ethics panel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-Sierra Club Director Robert D. Harris to lead ethics panel

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Robert D. Harris, an attorney perhaps best known for leading the Sierra Club of Hawaii, took over Monday as the new executive director and general counsel for the Hawaii State Ethics Commission. Read more

