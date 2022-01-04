comscore Oahu could lose a House seat to the Big Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu could lose a House seat to the Big Island

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

Oahu could lose a state House of Representatives seat to Hawaii island after new numbers for military members who are not permanent residents of Oahu were released over the New Year’s holiday. Read more

