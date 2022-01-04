Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys basketball top 10 poll: ‘Iolani, Saint Louis on top By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The ILH boys basketball regular season is still a week away, but voters in the Star-Advertiser Top 10 are decidedly convinced. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The ILH boys basketball regular season is still a week away, but voters in the Star-Advertiser Top 10 are decidedly convinced. ‘Iolani and Saint Louis share the No. 1 ranking in the first boys basketball poll of the season. The Raiders collected six first-place votes and the Crusaders five. Punahou, ranked No. 3, received one first-place vote. Maryknoll, the two-time defending state champion, and Kamehameha round out the first five. Mililani, Kahuku. Baldwin, Maui Prep and Kailua fill out the Top 10. MPA is ranked for the first time in school history. Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. (tie) ‘Iolani (6) 110 – 1. (tie) Saint Louis (5) 110 – 3. Punahou (1) 95 – 4. Maryknoll 79 – 5. Kamehameha 75 – 6. Mililani 65 – 7. Kahuku 41 – 8. Baldwin 28 – 9. Maui Prep 14- 10. Kailua 12 – Also receiving votes: Kalaheo 9, Mid-Pacific 5, Kohala 4, Damien 3, Roosevelt 3, Hilo 2, Kaimuki 1, Kaiser 1, Konawaena 1, Lahainaluna 1, Moanalua 1. Previous Story Curtis Murayama: Transfer portal now despicable term for coaches