Boys basketball top 10 poll: ‘Iolani, Saint Louis on top

The ILH boys basketball regular season is still a week away, but voters in the Star-Advertiser Top 10 are decidedly convinced.

‘Iolani and Saint Louis share the No. 1 ranking in the first boys basketball poll of the season. The Raiders collected six first-place votes and the Crusaders five. Punahou, ranked No. 3, received one first-place vote.

Maryknoll, the two-time defending state champion, and Kamehameha round out the first five. Mililani, Kahuku. Baldwin, Maui Prep and Kailua fill out the Top 10. MPA is ranked for the first time in school history.

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. (tie) ‘Iolani (6) 110 –

1. (tie) Saint Louis (5) 110 –

3. Punahou (1) 95 –

4. Maryknoll 79 –

5. Kamehameha 75 –

6. Mililani 65 –

7. Kahuku 41 –

8. Baldwin 28 –

9. Maui Prep 14-

10. Kailua 12 –

Also receiving votes: Kalaheo 9, Mid-Pacific 5, Kohala 4, Damien 3, Roosevelt 3, Hilo 2, Kaimuki 1, Kaiser 1, Konawaena 1, Lahainaluna 1, Moanalua 1.