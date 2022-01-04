comscore Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette excels at basketball and baseball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette excels at basketball and baseball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiva Arquette is a two-sport standout in basketball and baseball for Saint Louis, with a high upside on the diamond.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aiva Arquette is a two-sport standout in basketball and baseball for Saint Louis, with a high upside on the diamond.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette has the ability to focus on both basketball and baseball.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette has the ability to focus on both basketball and baseball.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiva Arquette is a two-sport standout in basketball and baseball for Saint Louis, with a high upside on the diamond.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aiva Arquette is a two-sport standout in basketball and baseball for Saint Louis, with a high upside on the diamond.

Not a bird, not a plane, but Aiva Arquette can really fly. He doesn’t need a cape. The Saint Louis senior is one of the top baseball players in Hawaii, a 6-foot-4 shortstop with elite range who can hit for average and power. Read more

Previous Story
Curtis Murayama: Transfer portal now despicable term for coaches
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 4, 2022

Scroll Up