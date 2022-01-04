National champion Rainbow Warriors will open the season by hanging banner

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The banner hanging above the court will serve as a reminder. Of course, the latest addition to the rafters in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center will commemorate the 2021 University of Hawaii men's volleyball team's run to the NCAA championship.

The title banner also points the 2022 Rainbow Warriors toward the goals ahead.

“Every time we have a home game we’re going to look up and be like, ‘All right, we’ve gotta get another one,” UH outside hitter Chaz Galloway said.

The top-ranked Warriors will unveil the championship banner prior to opening their title defense on Wednesday against No. 7 Loyola-Chicago in the Outrigger Challenge at SimpliFi Arena.

The prematch ceremony will provide a chance for the Warriors to celebrate the title with fans in the arena after playing in front of cardboard cutouts in their home matches before completing the run with a statement sweep of Brigham Young in the NCAA final in Columbus, Ohio.

The Warriors’ championship banner will join the four won by the UH women’s volleyball program.

“I think just seeing the banner for the first time is definitely going to be something I’m going to remember the rest of my life,” junior setter Jakob Thelle said. “So I think it means a lot not just to me and the guys but also the people of Hawaii and everyone in the community.”

Former UH outside hitter Colton Cowell — part of a dynamic 2021 senior class that returned for another run after the 2020 season was cut short — is slated to return to take part in the festivities.

“We were undefeated in front of fans last year,” UH coach Charlie Wade told media last week, referencing the limited number of spectators allowed into the Covelli Center for the NCAA Tournament. “We really missed having the fans there throughout the year and it was great to have them in Columbus and certainly looking forward to our fans coming out Wednesday and helping us unveil the national championship banner.”

Along with the return of fans to the stands, the Warriors have a nonconference schedule again this year after being limited to Big West competition prior to the NCAA Tournament last spring.

The target destination this year is UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion as site of the NCAA championship in May, and Hawaii enters the season as the favorite in the AVCA preseason coaches poll.

“I think a lot of the guys know we have a bull’s-eye on our back and that we’re going to get teams’ best effort because we were the No. 1 team last year,” said Galloway, one of three returning starters along with Thelle and middle blocker Guilherme Voss.

“I think in practice we’re really focusing on who we’re trying to be this year. We’re very hungry to show we can do the same things even though we don’t have the same pieces.”

The first test will be this week’s series with Loyola-Chicago, which returns most of its lineup coming off a 15-6 season, including AVCA All-America honorable mention selections in outside hitter Cole Schlothauer and setter Garrett Zolg.

The Ramblers were originally scheduled to open last Saturday against UC Irvine, but the Anteaters canceled their trip to the Midwest. Instead, Loyola-Chicago is scheduled to make its season debut Wednesday, with the rematch between the Warriors and Ramblers set for 7 p.m. Friday.

RAINBOW WARRIOR VOLLEYBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

No. 7 Loyola-Chicago at No. 1 Hawaii

>> When: Wednesday and Friday, 7 p.m.

>> TV/Radio: Spectrum Sports /1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>> Tickets: etickethawaii.com, Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

>> Giveaways: The first 5,000 fans for Wednesday’s match will receive a commemorative team photo. The first 2,500 will receive a rally towel designed after UH’s national championship banner.

>> Entry requirements: Proof of vaccination on LumiSight UH app or vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours (home test not allowed). Masks required unless eating or drinking. Only clear bags (12×12 inches) allowed inside arena. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.