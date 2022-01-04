comscore National champion Rainbow Warriors will open the season by hanging banner | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

National champion Rainbow Warriors will open the season by hanging banner

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 HPD solo bike officer, John Esteban gave a fist bump to UH volleyball head coach Charlie Wade at city hall last May as the Warriors were honored for winning the school’s first NCAA men’s team title.

    HPD solo bike officer, John Esteban gave a fist bump to UH volleyball head coach Charlie Wade at city hall last May as the Warriors were honored for winning the school’s first NCAA men’s team title.

The banner hanging above the court will serve as a reminder. Of course, the latest addition to the rafters in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center will commemorate the 2021 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s run to the NCAA championship. Read more

