Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.,m., at McCabe gym; Biola at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditoirum.

PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East Girls: Castle at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV). Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kalaheo at Kalani; Kailua at Moanalua; Farrington at Roosevelt; Anuenue at McKinley.

OIA West Girls: Nanakuli at Mililani; Aiea at Kapolei; Pearl City at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Waialua at Radford (varsity only, 6:30 p.m.); Waianae at Leilehua (varsity only, 6:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Loyola-Chicago at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Soccer

BIIF Girls' Varsity

Kealakehe 8, Konawaena 0