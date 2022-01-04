Stephen Tsai: June Jones, Rich Miano among those who could help UH football change its image

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To be sure, the University of Hawaii football program is in need of an image refashioning. Read more

But tsk-tsking from a prima donna-led “informational” gathering is not the solution. When the state Senate tried to investigate UH athletics in 2007, the takeaways were that now-retired columnist Ferd Lewis could hold a poker stare for 31⁄2 hours and the Warriors did not need shower soap to produce an undefeated regular season.

Since the grandstands are open, here are Grandpa Stevie’s three ways to repair the UH football program and its image:

>> 1. Hire June Jones

With the departures of receivers coach Marcus Davis (to Georgia Southern) and line coach A’lique Terry (to Oregon), there are two pukas on the offensive side. Jones, a former UH quarterback and head coach, would be an ideal fit as a coordinator or consultant.

While mostly associated with the run-and-shoot, Jones is comfortable with any offense and personnel. He provided an offensive oomph to Dick Tomey’s defense-heavy Rainbow Warriors in 1984; turned Dan Robinson from pinata to accurate passer; developed quarterbacks Nick Rolovich, Timmy Chang and Colt Brennan into NCAA record-book entries; transformed Nate Ilaoa from a skilled receiver to an NFL running back; coached Barry Sanders, Warren Moon and Jim Kelly; and rebuilt programs at UH, SMU and Hamilton.

Jones attracts talent, and not just on the field. When UH needed to refurbish the grass practice field, Jones hired “The Sodfather” — George Toma, who was elected to the Major League Baseball Groundskeepers Hall of Fame and was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When the Warriors needed a theme song, he hired composer Mike Post (“Law & Order,” “L.A. Law,” “NYPD Blue,” “Magnum P.I.”). One of his best friends is Henry Kapono.

His departure a week after UH’s appearance in the Sugar Bowl in 2008 was a skosh messy. But Jones’ $800,000-a-year contract — half of which was paid through private donations — was set to expire at the end of the 2007 season. Jones set the start of training camp as the deadline to reach an extension. UH balked, and six months later, Jones walked. But then UH said it wanted Jones to pay $400,000 for the remaining six months of his contract. That would have meant, essentially, Jones would have coached the 2007 season for free. UH and Jones reached a donation/payback settlement. But there’s no ill will, and Jones has continued to help the Warriors when asked. This time, UH should ask.

>> 2. Hire Rich Miano

After 15 years as associate athletic director, Carl Clapp retired during the holiday break. Clapp, a decent man, had the unenviable job of relaying budget restrictions to coaches who did not want their budgets restricted. What the financially strapped UH athletic department needs is a rain-making administrator. That guy is Miano.

Miano has deep ties to the Warriors. He joined as a walk-on, developed into an All-Western Athletic Conference safety, played 11 NFL seasons, coached 13 years in Manoa, and now serves as color analyst for Spectrum Sports’ telecasts of UH football games. Miano also is a skilled businessman and organizer. When he ran the Hula Bowl for two years, he called Rex Ryan and Mike Singletary to serve as coaches. He also secured sponsorships and a national TV deal, and used contacts to supply meals, uniforms and gifts for the players. He is heavily involved in the Polynesian Bowl.

Miano can be a little bit of a chatterbox and is obsessed with fitness, but UH needs more chattering from administrators and we all could use a few yoga poses. Miano is popular, has strong contacts in the business and political communities, and knows how to raise money. At the least, he would be able to provide Fujitsu air conditioners.

>> 3. Hire Jason Cvercko

As part of Washington State’s purge of anyone chummy with Rolovich, Jason Cvercko was let go as the Cougars’ chief of staff.

Big mistake.

For four years at UH prior to joining WSU, Cvercko served as talent evaluator, recruiting and retention coordinator, pro liaison, alumni contact, and day-to-day organizer. He helped UH find prospects few were seeking, such as Cole McDonald, Nick Mardner, Calvin Turner, JoJo Ward, Cedric Byrd, Ilm Manning, Kohl Levao and so forth.

When Brennan wanted to reconnect with the Warriors, it was Cvercko who reached out.

Cvercko organized all the Warriors’ meals, worked with travel agent Lavana Francisco to plan road trips, kept track of grades and class schedules, and provided calm guidance when Rolovich floated ideas.

The Warriors have not had a true chief of staff since Trent Figg was promoted to on-field coach last year. Cvercko, who does not aspire to a coaching job, is the best person to fill that role.