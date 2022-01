Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the fourth time in two weeks, a University of Hawaii men’s basketball game has been canceled. Read more

For the fourth time in two weeks, a University of Hawaii men’s basketball game has been canceled.

Less than 24 hours before today’s departure to California, the Rainbow Warriors cited COVID-19 issues for the cancellation of Thursday’s Big West road game against Cal State Fullerton.

Health/safety protocols forced the cancellation of the ’Bows’ games against Northern Iowa on Christmas Day and last week’s Big West games against UC Davis and UC Riverside. Deemed “no contests,” the cancellations do not count against the ’Bows’ record.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser learned the ’Bows did not meet the Big West’s availability requirement of seven players and a coach for Thursday’s game. As of Monday afternoon, when the decision was made, the ’Bows had five game-ready and available players. Fullerton was believed to have seven available players.

UH did not report how many players were out because of injuries or COVID protocols. But of the 15-player roster, wing Samuta Avea and point guard Juan Munoz are out with season-ending injuries, post Bernardo da Silva is close to returning from a hand injury, and freshman Brock Heffner is on track to redshirt. Several players were isolated because of health/safety protocols, with their returns based on the date of their positive tests and the severity of the infections. A person exhibiting symptoms might be in quarantine 10 days; an asymptomatic person could be released from isolation after five days. All members of the UH program are fully vaccinated.

The ’Bows appeared to be ready to play their first Big West game of the season. They began practicing on Saturday with a small turnout. UH coach Eran Ganot did not reveal specific numbers, but told reporters, “finding 10 guys to practice has been an incredible challenge.”

Players in isolation had kept in contact through Zoom meetings and at-home workouts. “This might be the perfect storm because of injuries and protocols,” Ganot said.

On tonight’s coach’s show, Ganot indicated the ’Bows still plan to travel to California for Saturday’s game against Long Beach State.

“Hang in there,” Ganot said, reiterating the advice he gives to his players. “It really tests your resolve. That’s a great thing in some ways. It’s hard to keep saying that, going into month three of saying that. ‘Hang in there, guys.’ ‘Keep fighting.’ ‘The best is yet to come.’ We’re going to keep saying that.”