Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Hawaiian Native Corp. and its Dawson subsidiaries have not received tax incentives as a Native Hawaiian- owned entity. Also, the Dawson companies, while working extensively on Navy and Marine Corps fueling facilities around Oahu, do not have contracts at the Red Hill facility itself. This information about the company was inaccurately reported Sunday in a story on Page A1.