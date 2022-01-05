comscore Corrections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Corrections

Corrections

  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. Read more

Previous Story
Corrections

Scroll Up