Off the News: AlohaSafe Alert picks up the pinging

Those who installed the state’s AlohaSafe Alert smartphone app earlier in the pandemic likely haven’t gotten too many pings — until the omicron surge. Read more

The app (alohasafealert.org), a free download from app stores, uses Bluetooth to detect another phone that comes near yours and has the same app installed. If one of the phones is owned by someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, the one that came close gets an alert.

Identities are not disclosed along the way. It may be worth checking out, now.

Say goodbye to 12th Ave Grill

The restaurant community is taking another blow with the imminent closure of 12th Ave Grill, a spot that helped define diverse, high-quality dining in Kaimuki. Owners Kevin and Denise Hanney say their exit is not “a pandemic tragedy” but an evolution. Koko Head Cafe, which they run with chef Lee Anne Wong, will move into the space and the Hanneys will focus on the reopening of their Chopchop Rotisserie in Waikiki.

But as for 12th Ave: There’s still time for a final meal. The restaurant closes for good on Jan. 16.