Hawaii News

Kilauea volcano taking break but scientist expects eruption to keep going

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / DEC. 17 A steep cone built over the west vent in Halemaumau, at the summit of Kilauea. Spatter is occasionally thrown over the rim onto the flanks of the cone.

    U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / DEC. 17

    A steep cone built over the west vent in Halemaumau, at the summit of Kilauea. Spatter is occasionally thrown over the rim onto the flanks of the cone.

  U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / DEC. 27 The summit eruption of Kilauea has paused and shows only intermittent activity in the formerly active west side of the lava lake in Halemaumau Crater. The formerly active pond of lava is approximately 40 feet lower than the high ledges surrounding it.

    U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / DEC. 27

    The summit eruption of Kilauea has paused and shows only intermittent activity in the formerly active west side of the lava lake in Halemaumau Crater. The formerly active pond of lava is approximately 40 feet lower than the high ledges surrounding it.

  U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / DEC. 20 A small amount of lava spatter is thrown from the west vent in Halemaumau Crater at Kilauea's summit. Lava continued to flow into the lake from a source north (left) of the main vent cone. Multiple sources of degassing can be seen around the vent cone.

    U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / DEC. 20

    A small amount of lava spatter is thrown from the west vent in Halemaumau Crater at Kilauea’s summit. Lava continued to flow into the lake from a source north (left) of the main vent cone. Multiple sources of degassing can be seen around the vent cone.

Kilauea has experienced seven major pauses in lava production and a bunch of smaller ones since Nov. 8, with the temporary stoppages gaining in frequency over the past month. Read more

